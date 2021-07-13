Haryana govt prepares rehabilitation scheme for Khori slum dwellers in Faridabad

The Haryana government has prepared a rehabilitation scheme for Khori slum dwellers of Faridabad under which they will get the EWS flats equipped with electricity, water and toilet facilities in nearby Dabua Colony and Bapu Nagar area, officials said Tuesday.

Around 50,000 migrants settled in the Khori area of the Aravali forest in Faridabad district face the prospect of becoming homeless as the Supreme Court has ordered the land to be cleared of encroachments.

Commissioner of Faridabad Municipal Corporation Garima Mittal said a rehabilitation plan has been prepared for the people of the area who face eviction.

A camp will be organised for those who want to join the rehabilitation scheme, she said, according to an official statement issued here.

However, as per conditions laid down for the scheme, people who feature in the electoral list of the National Capital Region of Delhi will not be included.

Mittal said three documents have been included in the criteria set for the residents of Lakkarpur Khori to be included in the rehabilitation scheme.

''In this, the income of the applicant's family should not exceed Rs 3 lakh annually, and the name of the head of the family should be registered in the voter list of the Badkhal assembly constituency of Haryana as on January 1, 2021,'' she said.

''People included in the voter list of the National Capital Region of Delhi will not be included in the scheme. In the second document, the head of the family should have a 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family id) issued by the state of Haryana till January 1, 2021.

''As a third document, any member of the family, male or female, should have an electricity connection issued by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam,'' Mittal added.

She informed that those who are found eligible for the scheme with any one of these three documents will be provided Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category flats with all facilities, including electricity, water and toilet, in a 30-square metre multi-storey building in Dabua and Bapu Nagar area.

Till the time the houses are ready to move in, Rs 2,000 per month would be made available to the person concerned for renting any other place for six months.

Mittal said whoever fulfils the criteria laid down under the rehabilitation scheme will be given a flat worth Rs 3,77,500.

This money has to be paid in fixed monthly instalments. Within 15 days of allotment, Rs 17,000 would have to be deposited. After this, an amount of Rs 2,500 will have to be paid in monthly instalments for 15 years, she said.

Notably, there are around 10,000 residential structures in the Aravali forest area near the Khori village, which the apex court has ordered to remove.

Earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had told reporters in Chandigarh that a survey was conducted and 3,400 people were found to be Haryana voters.

