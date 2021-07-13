Monsoon showers in Delhi cause waterlogging, traffic jams

As monsoon rain hit the national capital on Tuesday, waterlogging and massive traffic jams were reported from different parts of the city, causing snaking lines of vehicles on several busy road stretches, including at the Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, Barapullah and Kallindi Kunj flyovers.

People posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets on social media. In a video of the waterlogged Prahladpur underpass, which was posted on Twitter by a commuter, people are seen manoeuvring their vehicles through the inundated underpass.

The much-awaited Southwest Monsoon finally arrived in Delhi on Tuesday bringing respite from scorching summer temperatures as 28.1 mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The first showers of monsoon caused waterlogging at the Dhaula Kuan underpass, Rohtak Road near Karala, Sector-D Vasant Kunj, Badarpur, Som Vihar, Ring Road, Vikas Marg, Sangam Vihar, Munirka, Shivalik Road in Malviya Nagar, near Asola village, Rajpur Khurd and Kirari among others, PWD and MCD officials said.

Waterlogging at the Pul Prahladpur underpass near the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road was such that the public works department (PWD) had to stop traffic movement for some time.

''As a precautionary measure, we had to stop traffic for about two hours due to heavy waterlogging at the Pul Prahladpur underpass. It was caused due to the overflow of a DJB (Delhi Jal Board) sewer line. Water was oozed out by late afternoon," a PWD official said.

However, there was no waterlogging reported at the Minto Road rail underpass.

In July last year, a 56-year-old man allegedly died of drowning when his mini-truck was submerged in water under the Minto Bridge in central Delhi.

PWD officials said that it was because of elaborate arrangements made there to avoid water accumulation under the bridge.

At least five pumps have been installed to flush out water from Minto bridge. Sound alarm along with blinkers and CCTVs have also been set up near Minto bridge for swift action, the officials said.

On Tuesday, there was heavy traffic at Dhaula Kuan with one commuter complaining he was stuck for almost 90 minutes. Traffic snarls were also witnessed at Azadpur, Delhi Cantt and the Kalindi Kunj flyover among other places.

''Azadpur was totally blocked. I was stuck there for 50 minutes while I was going to meet a client regarding a case. I somehow managed to make my way,'' said Rahul Tomar, an advocate who was going from Shahdara in east Delhi to the Rohini court.

The traffic police said that traffic was affected at ITO, Gandhi Nagar main road, Jahangirpuri bypass, Aurobindo Marg in Mehrauli, AIIMS to Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, Barapulla Nala Road to CBI office.

PWD minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday also directed officials of all departments concerned to ensure that no waterlogging takes place on streets during the rainy season.

''It is good that the monsoon has finally arrived. Necessary instructions have been issued to all departments (PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control) to ensure that the water does not accumulate on streets. Wherever waterlogging occurs, water should be removed from roads within 10-15 minutes,'' Jain told reporters.

He said that 1,500 pumps have been stationed at vulnerable locations to pump out water.

PWD officials said that there were reported nearly 15-20 minor waterlogging complaints till the evening and those were dealt on priority basis.

A senior PWD official said that the department has prepared a list of places which are prone to waterlogging and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that roads are not inundated.

''We have identified 147 waterlogging vulnerable areas across the city. This list has been provided to all concerned officials. Our field staff is on the ground and we are closely observing the situation in connection with waterlogging," the official said.

An official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said that one tree each fell down at I-block Jangpura, D-Block Lajpat Nagar-2 and Kailash Colony, adding that small portions of two buildings near Andolan park Savitri Nagar and Hauz Khas also fell in the rain.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest Monsoon reached the capital on Tuesday, with weather officials saying the onset has been over two weeks behind the schedule, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

Normally monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27. It covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.

''The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of the country, including Delhi, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Thus, the Southwest Monsoon has covered entire country on July 13, against the normal date of July 8,'' the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD had on June 13 forecast that monsoon will hit nearly two weeks before its normal date of June 15. However, in reality, the monsoon reached Delhi nearly two weeks after its normal date. The monsoon had entered a ''break'' phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8.

