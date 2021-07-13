Left Menu

BRO officials, construction company booked for substandard work

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has registered a case against officials of the Border Roads Organisation BRO and a construction company for causing loss to the public exchequer by carrying out substandard works in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district.The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered an FIR against gross violations committed by BEACON authorities in the execution of work ...

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:36 IST
BRO officials, construction company booked for substandard work
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and a construction company for causing loss to the public exchequer by carrying out substandard works in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

''The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered an FIR against gross violations committed by BEACON authorities in the execution of work ... allotted to M/S Mirz Infrastructure Builders Nowgam Srinagar,'' an ACB spokesman said here on Tuesday.

The case was registered following a joint surprise check conducted by the ACB into the allegations of laying substandard macadam on National Highway in Pattan Town area and Baramulla Town by BEACON authorities, the spokesman said.

''During the joint surprise check, it was found that the macadam work executed at various locations has been completely damaged. The thickness of macadam does not correlate with the ones shown executed by the agency concerned in their records,'' he said.

The spokesman said the quality of macadam laid on the said road was also not up to the mark.

''The tentative loss to the tune of Rs 72.95 lakh (approximately) on account of shortfall of macadam quantity has been found during check,'' he added.

The spokesman said a case has been registered against the BRO officials concerned and the executing construction company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021