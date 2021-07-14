Science News Roundup: U.S. approves Blue Origin license for human space travel ahead of Bezos flight

Left Menu

Updated: 14-07-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:31 IST
U.S. approves Blue Origin license for human space travel ahead of Bezos flight
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

U.S. approves Blue Origin license for human space travel ahead of Bezos flight

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it approved a Blue Origin license to carry humans on the New Shepard launch system into space. Former Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is set to fly to the edge of space on Blue Origin's maiden crewed voyage on July 20.

