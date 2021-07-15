2 youths drown in Ganga, bodies recovered 100 km away from Rishikesh

The bodies of two youths who drowned while bathing in Ganga river in Rishikesh, were recovered on Thursday, officials said.

Tarik and Shahvez, who hail from Thana Bhawan, drowned on July 9 when they went to Rishikesh with three others, they said.

Advertisement

Their bodies were recovered nearly 100 km away from the district in Bairaj in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)