2 youths drown in Ganga, bodies recovered 100 km away from Rishikesh
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-07-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 17:37 IST
The bodies of two youths who drowned while bathing in Ganga river in Rishikesh, were recovered on Thursday, officials said.
Tarik and Shahvez, who hail from Thana Bhawan, drowned on July 9 when they went to Rishikesh with three others, they said.
Their bodies were recovered nearly 100 km away from the district in Bairaj in Uttar Pradesh, they added.
