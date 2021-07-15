Left Menu

2 youths drown in Ganga, bodies recovered 100 km away from Rishikesh

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-07-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 17:37 IST
2 youths drown in Ganga, bodies recovered 100 km away from Rishikesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of two youths who drowned while bathing in Ganga river in Rishikesh, were recovered on Thursday, officials said.

Tarik and Shahvez, who hail from Thana Bhawan, drowned on July 9 when they went to Rishikesh with three others, they said.

Their bodies were recovered nearly 100 km away from the district in Bairaj in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021