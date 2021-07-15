DMRC suggests 5.6-km metro line spur in Narela area developed by DDA

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has suggested that over and above the proposed 22.9-km Rithala-Narela corridor as part of the Ph-IV project, a small spur may be planned to better serve the area, officials said on Thursday.

Narela is being developed as a housing hub by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The DDA and the DMRC are working jointly for better amenities in this upcoming region of the city.

''Joint site inspections have taken place from time to time between DMRC and DDA on the corridor. We have received a letter from DDA regarding contribution of Rs 1,000 cr in installment for the corridor,'' a senior official said.

The DMRC has suggested that one single alignment cannot serve the entire area with just one corridor, he said.

Therefore, in addition to the original corridor already proposed between Rithala and Narela (22.9 km), a spur of 5.6 km, from Puth Khurd to Holambi Kalan, may be planned, the DMRC said.

''This spur from Puth Khurd to Holambi Kalan is suggested to serve the future developments in the area. However, these alignments have not yet received the mandatory approvals from the government,'' the official said.

