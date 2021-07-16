Left Menu

Belgium warns against travel as flood death toll hits 14

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-07-2021 14:52 IST
Belgium's crisis centre urged people in the south and east of the country to avoid all travel on Friday as the death toll from swollen and burst rivers and flash floods rose to 14.

A week of rain finally came to an end, but several communities across parts of Belgium were nervously watching as the river Meuse, which flows through the city of Liege in eastern Belgium, continued to rise and threatened to overflow.

