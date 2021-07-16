Left Menu

Families told to flee as flood waters breach Dutch dyke

Families were ordered to leave their homes in and around the southern Dutch town of Meerssen after floods broke through a dyke on Friday, as rising waters left a path of destruction across the region.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:16 IST
Families told to flee as flood waters breach Dutch dyke
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Families were ordered to leave their homes in and around the southern Dutch town of Meerssen after floods broke through a dyke on Friday, as rising waters left a path of destruction across the region. Emergency services said the flood waters were about to swamp the surrounding villages of Bunde, Voulwames, Brommelen and Geulle.

"Immediately leave your home and get to safety," the emergency services said in an online alert. "There is a large hole in the dyke." Prime Minister Mark Rutte declared the flooding in Limburg province a national disaster. Hundreds of firefighters and soldiers were deployed to help reinforce dikes and evacuate residents.

Water levels on the Meuse and the Rur reached record levels on Thursday, surpassing those that led to large floods in 1993 and 1995, local authorities said. Floods were expected to peak in northern Limburg province on Friday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of a hospital in the town of Venlo, broadcaster NOS reported.

In Valkenburg, in the far south of Limburg close to the Belgian and German border, floods engulfed the town centre, forcing the evacuation of several nursing homes and destroying at least one bridge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021