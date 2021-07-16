Left Menu

Belgium's death toll from floods grows to 18

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:59 IST
Belgium's death toll from floods grows to 18
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium's interior minister says the official death toll of flash flooding in the country's east has gone up to 18, with more people missing.

After Germany, Belgium was the hardest hit by the rains earlier this week that caused homes to be ripped away and roads to be turned into wild rivers running through the center of several towns.

“The official confirmed death toll now stands at 18 and there are a great many missing,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told VRT network Friday. The number of missing are estimated at 19.

She said water levels on the Meuse river running into the Netherlands remains critical.

“There are a number of dikes on the Meuse whether it is really touch and go whether they will collapse,” she said.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021