Belgium's death toll from floods grows to 18
Belgium's interior minister says the official death toll of flash flooding in the country's east has gone up to 18, with more people missing.
After Germany, Belgium was the hardest hit by the rains earlier this week that caused homes to be ripped away and roads to be turned into wild rivers running through the center of several towns.
“The official confirmed death toll now stands at 18 and there are a great many missing,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told VRT network Friday. The number of missing are estimated at 19.
She said water levels on the Meuse river running into the Netherlands remains critical.
“There are a number of dikes on the Meuse whether it is really touch and go whether they will collapse,” she said.(AP) RUP
