Left Menu

Park: Michigan woman dies in Grand Canyon flash flood

Forecasters had issued a flash flood watch for the area Wednesday, but it wasnt clear whether the rafting guides were aware. The flood was part of monsoon storms that have inundated Arizona this week, including in Flagstaff where streets in some areas were left a muddy mess as water mixed with logs and debris swept through.

PTI | Grandcanyonnationalpark | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:59 IST
Park: Michigan woman dies in Grand Canyon flash flood
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Grand Canyon National Park officials on Friday identified a Michigan woman as the person found dead in frigid water after a flash flood swept through a commercial rafting group's overnight camp site along the Colorado River.

Rebecca Copeland, 29, of Ann Arbor, was found Thursday near the camp washed away Wednesday evening by a torrent of water that rushed through a slot canyon, park officials said in a statement.

A commercial rafting group found Copeland and that group also found an uninjured second person who also had been reported missing, the statement said.

Five injured people, including one in critical condition, were evacuated by air from the canyon, the statement said. Their identities weren't released.

The National Park Service was investigating the incident in coordination with the Coconino County medical examiner, the statement said.

The flood hit the camp set up about 40 miles (64 kilometers) downstream from where the rafts launched at Lees Ferry near the Arizona-Utah state line, turning the normally greenish-coloured river into a muddy brown. Forecasters had issued a flash flood watch for the area Wednesday, but it wasn't clear whether the rafting guides were aware. The flood was part of monsoon storms that have inundated Arizona this week, including in Flagstaff where streets in some areas were left a muddy mess as water mixed with logs and debris swept through. The entire Southwest, which has been desperate for rain after two years of dismal monsoon activity, has been hammered lately with storms. More rain is in the forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021