French MNC Alstom begins local manufacturing of train cars for Regional Rapid Transit System

French multinational Alstom has begun local manufacturing of technologically advanced train cars for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the company said in a statement Friday.

The company was awarded the contract in May 2020 to design, build and deliver 210 regional commuter and transit train cars along with comprehensive maintenance services for 15 years.

As per the contract, Alstom will deliver 30 regional commuter trainsets of six cars each and 10 intra-city mass transit trainsets of three cars each. These RRTS trains are 100 per cent indigenously manufactured, with over 80 per cent localisation and are being manufactured in Alstom's factory in Savli (Gujarat). The Savli facility will produce the bogies, car bodies and undertake train testing. The propulsion systems and electricals are being manufactured at the company's factory in Maneja (Gujarat).

"We are happy to begin local manufacturing of these technologically advanced trains for the country's first semi high-speed commuter service,'' said Alain Spohr, Managing Director – Alstom India.

This project is a game-changer in India's regional rail segment, benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development, he said. The first look of the train for India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) was unveiled in September 2020. Inspired by Delhi's iconic monument, The Lotus Temple, the fresh, modern and advanced look of the new trains resonate a unique amalgamation of sustainability and India's rich heritage. These energy efficient semi-high-speed aerodynamic trains will incorporate latest tech features to provide a superior passenger experience to all commuters including the specially-abled, the statement said. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a separate statement that 30 trainsets are being manufactured in India.

''The production of 40 trainsets (30 trainsets for RRTS train of six coaches each and 10 trainsets for MRTS train of three coaches each) are being done at Bombardier (Now Alstom) plant at Savli, Gujarat, giving a major boost to the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative,'' it said.

While the design of the trainsets has been finalised at the Global Engineering & Technology Centre of Alstom at Hyderabad, the propulsion system is being developed at Maneja, Gujarat. ''With the target to start the priority section by 2023, NCRTC team along with contractors is working tirelessly to achieve the set timelines, despite the adversities brought by COVID. RRTS will significantly reduce hazardous air pollution, severe congestion, and unmanageable urban sprawl in National Capital Region on a sustainable basis,'' NCRTC Managing Director Vinay Kumar Singh said.

The 3.2-metre wide trains are designed for a maximum speed of 180 kmph speed. The RRTS is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to less than 60 minutes.

The trains will have ''two by two'' transverse seating arrangement like Shatabdi Express'' with comfortable standing space along with overhead luggage rack.

The NCRTC said that the trains will also have ''cushioned seats, mobile/laptop charging sockets, adequate legroom, and onboard Wi-Fi''.

One coach each will be reserved for Business Class and women passengers.

The ''regenerative braking system'' will convert the train's kinetic energy into electrical energy and the RRTS rolling stock will have lighting and temperature control systems to enhance the passenger experience with less energy consumption.

It added that the construction work of Delhi–Ghaziabad- Meerut corridor is in full-swing on the entire 82 km RRTS corridor while 800 piers of the elevated section have already been completed with around 8 km of RRTS Viaduct.

