Delhi almost covers monsoon rain-deficit

Good spells of monsoon rain over the last few days have covered the rain-deficit in the capital, reducing the shortfall from 39 percent Friday to just three percent Monday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

However, northeast, south and east Delhi are still in the category of rain ''deficit'' districts.

The IMD measures monsoon performance in five categories -- large excess (rainfall is above 60 percent of normal), 'excess' (20 percent to 59 per cent more than average), 'normal' (minus 19 to 19 percent of normal), deficit (minus 20 percent to minus 59 percent) and large deficit (60 per cent below normal).

Northeast Delhi has recorded 83.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 198.4 mm -- a shortfall of 58 percent since June 1 when the monsoon season starts. South Delhi has gauged 93.9mm precipitation against the average of 198.4mm during the period, a deficiency of 53 percent, while east Delhi received 126.9mm rainfall against the normal of 198.4mm.

North Delhi has recorded 68 percent more rainfall -- 270.4mm against the average of 161.4mm, putting it in the ''large excess'' category. Northwest Delhi has received 238.1mm rain -- 54 percent more than the normal of 154.6 mm. New Delhi district has registered 171.5mm rainfall, which is eight percent more than normal of 159.1mm, while West Delhi (220 mm) has got seven percent more precipitation till July 19.

Data for Central Delhi, where rainfall deficit had increased to 94 percent, is not available. The monsoon had reached Delhi on July 13; sixteen days after the normal onset date of June 27.

Before that, the weather department struggled to accurately predict the arrival of monsoon in the capital and came under sharp criticism for that.

In one of its early forecasts, it had said the monsoon would hit Delhi on June 15, which would have been 12 days early, but the wind system entered a ''break'' phase. MeT officials said there will not be much rainfall in Delhi till July 25. Starting July 26, the city will witness another good spell of rain.

