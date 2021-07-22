Immense German flood damage will take a long time to fix, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday damage from the catastrophic floods that hit western parts of the country was immense and it would take a long time to fix.

"We will need patience," Merkel told reporters, adding people were still missing. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)