Parts of UP get light rain, more likely over weekend

Several parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and a few in western part of the state received light to moderate showers as monsoon remained active over the state, the Met office said on Thursday. Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, it said in a statement.

Rainfall was reported from Kheri, Ambedkar Nagar, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Gonda, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Prartapgarh, Sitapur, Jhansi, Ballia, Mahoba, Varanasi, Banda, Agra, Aligarh and Rae Bareli, it said.

According to the Met office, thundershowers are very likely at many places over western Uttar Pradesh and a few places over eastern part of the state.

It warned that thunderstorm accompanied by lighting is very likely at isolated places over the state on Friday while heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over western part of the state.

It said thundershowers are very likely at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on July 24 and very likely at many places over the state on July 25.

