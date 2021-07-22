Left Menu

Parts of UP get light rain, more likely over weekend

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-07-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 15:38 IST
Parts of UP get light rain, more likely over weekend
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and a few in western part of the state received light to moderate showers as monsoon remained active over the state, the Met office said on Thursday. Extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, it said in a statement.

Rainfall was reported from Kheri, Ambedkar Nagar, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Gonda, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Prartapgarh, Sitapur, Jhansi, Ballia, Mahoba, Varanasi, Banda, Agra, Aligarh and Rae Bareli, it said.

According to the Met office, thundershowers are very likely at many places over western Uttar Pradesh and a few places over eastern part of the state.

It warned that thunderstorm accompanied by lighting is very likely at isolated places over the state on Friday while heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over western part of the state.

It said thundershowers are very likely at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on July 24 and very likely at many places over the state on July 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021