Left Menu

UP CM assures Noida residents' body of resolving homebuyers woes

PTI | Noida/Lucknow | Updated: 22-07-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 22:27 IST
UP CM assures Noida residents' body of resolving homebuyers woes
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday assured of looking into and resolving issues faced by homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida, a Gautam Buddh Nagar residents' body said.

Issues pertaining to registry of houses, development of sports facilities and medical infrastructure and delay in delivery of flats, among others, were heard by Adityanath during a meeting with office-bearers of Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA) in Lucknow.

''Chief Minister Adityanath gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by us. He assured us that his government would look into and resolve the issues being faced by homebuyers in Noida, Greater Noida, Greater Noida (West),'' NEFOWA president Abhishek Kumar told PTI.

Kumar, who was accompanied by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh during the meeting, said the chief minister was also apprised of the situation related to construction of underpasses, flyovers, roads, educational institutes, sports facilities, among other infrastructure projects, in the district.

''The chief minister assured that his government is committed to the welfare of the people of the state and would do everything to resolve their issues, especially those of homebuyers,'' he added.

Delay in delivery of flats to homebuyers and issuance of occupancy certificates (OC) and completion certificate (CC) for residential projects to builders from local authorities are among long-persisting issues in Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021