Light to moderate rain in parts of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at some places in the eastern and western parts of Rajasthan during the past 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, during the last 24 hours, 9 cm rain was recorded in Deeg of Bharatpur, 5 cm each in Tijara of Alwar, Raisingnagar of Sriganganagar, Sadulpur of Churu, 4 cm each in Jaisalmer, Kotkasim in Alwar, Kumher in Bharatpur. From Thursday morning till evening, 4.5 mm of rain was recorded in Tonk, 1.4 mm in Jaipur, 1 mm in Chittorgarh and drizzle in Bikaner.

Maximum temperature in most parts of the state was recorded in the range of 39.8 degrees Celsius to 33.5 degrees Celsius. Major cities of the state recorded minimum temperature in the range of 22.8 degrees Celsius to 29.9 degrees Celsius.

During the next 24 hours, the department has forecast thunder lightning in many districts, including Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Baran, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Dausa, Kota, Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur.

Heavy rains at one or two places in Baran, Jhalawar, Kota, Barmer, Jalore districts is also likely.

