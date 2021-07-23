After two days of heavy rain, Telangana gets a let up on Friday

After receiving heavy rain for two days, there was let up in the downpour in Telangana on Friday and no major incident of loss of human life or property was reported.

No report of casualty had been received from the districts though an incident of a man being washed away in a swollen rivulet was reported in the media, a senior official told PTI here.

Three hundred people in Nirmal town and another 100 in Bhainsa town were evacuated on Thursday night and they had since returnedto their homes, he said.

No relief camps had to be set up.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued a group of nine people who were stranded at a temple in Nizamabad district.

In a separate incident, seven persons who were stuck between two streams in Asifabad were also rescued, he said.

Water levels receded from the inundated localities in Nirmal and Bhainsa towns, he said.

Road networks suffered damage in Nirmal, Asifabad, Jagtial, Vikarabad and other districts.

The state had a let up in the heavy rainfall on Friday except for Asifabad, Mancherial and Adilabad districts, the official said.

Kothapalli-Dharmaram in Karimnagar district received 40 mm of rainfall, followed by 39 mm of rain at Kolvai in Jagtial district, official sources said, citing rainfall data during 0830 AM to 4 PM on Friday.

The Met Centre of IMD here in its heavy rainfall warning (Red) issued at 1600 hours on Friday, up to 0830 hours on Saturday, said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts.

It said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and other districts during the same period.

It also said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet and other districts.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with officials on Thursday on the rain situation, directed them to be on alert and ensure that people living in low-lying areas do not face any hardships following the heavy rains.

