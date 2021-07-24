Magnitude 6.7 quake hits south of the Philippine capital

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck south of the Philippine capital early on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The agency said aftershocks were expected from the tectonic earthquake, which had a depth of 116 kilometres (72.08 miles).

Advertisement

Some residents in the capital region were awakened by the quake that lasted nearly a minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)