Left Menu

Heavy rain alert for 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh as showers continued to lash large parts of the state. The alert was valid till Sunday morning, said senior meteorologist P K Saha from the IMD Bhopal office.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-07-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 17:44 IST
Heavy rain alert for 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an `orange alert' warning of ''heavy to very heavy'' rainfall in 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh as showers continued to lash large parts of the state. The alert was valid till Sunday morning, said senior meteorologist P K Saha from the IMD Bhopal office. Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in the districts of Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umarai, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Vidisha and Sehore, Rajgarh, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Dewas, Agar Malwa, Ashok Nagar and Shivpuri, he said.

Besides, rain or thunderstorm with showers were likely in most of the ten divisions of the state including Bhopal, Indore and Chambal, Saha told PTI.

Susner in Agar-Malwa district received the highest 211 mm rainfall in Western Madhya Pradesh in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, he said.

Umaria city received the highest rainfall of 170.5 mm in Eastern MP during this period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021