Quake of magnitude 6 strikes Kermadec Islands region -EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 18:56 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Kermadec Islands region, near New Zealand, on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.
