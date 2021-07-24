Maha rains: Death toll in Satara rises to 28 with six bodies recovered at landslide site

With six bodies being recovered from the landslide-hit Mirgaon village, the death toll in rain-related incidents in Western Maharashtra's Satara district rose to 28 by late Saturday evening while at least 14 persons are still missing, an official said.

As many as 379 villages in the district were affected due to heavy rains over the last three days and more than 5,000 people were shifted to safer places, as per the local administration.

Advertisement

Search for four more persons is underway at Mirgaon, the official said.

Earlier, 11 bodies had been recovered at the site of landslide at Ambeghar village and four from Dhokawale. All three villages, struck by landslides on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday following torrential rains, are in Patan tehsil.

Besides, three people died in Wai tehsil, two in Jawli tehsil, while one fatality each was reported from Patan and Mahabaleshwar.

According to the district administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the search operation at Dhokawale was over.

Collector Shekhar Singh said three teams of NDRF are currently deployed in the district. The administration has demanded more teams, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday evening issued a fresh 'red alert' for Satara, forecasting ''extremely heavy rainfall'' in the hilly 'ghat' areas. PTI SPK NP NSK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)