89 bodies recovered, 34 people missing in Maharashtra following landslides: NDRF

Eighty-nine bodies have been retrieved and 34 people are missing following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Maharashtra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Sunday.

S N Pradhan, the Director General (DG) of the federal force, tweeted the latest data of its operations being undertaken in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts of the state.

As per the data, NDRF rescuers have retrieved a total of 89 bodies from these areas, with the highest number of 47 being from the worst-hit Taliye village under Mahad tehsil of Raigad.

Thirty-four people have been reported missing in these three districts, as per the data updated till 3:15 pm.

The force has deployed 34 teams for relief and rescue operations in the affected regions of Maharashtra.

The NDRF is operating in landslide-affected Taliye in Raigad, Porase and Pedhe in Ratnagiri, and Mirgaon, Ambeghar and Dhokawale in Satara district, the data showed.

The number of deaths due to flooding, landslides and other rain-related incidents in parts of Maharashtra reached 113 on Sunday, with one more casualty being reported in the last 24 hours, while 100 people were missing after the monsoon fury, the state government said.

So far, 50 people have also been injured in these incidents, it said in a statement.

