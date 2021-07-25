Left Menu

Sultry weather conditions in Delhi, max temp settles at 37.3 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 20:10 IST
Sultry weather conditions in Delhi, max temp settles at 37.3 deg C
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Sultry weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 89 per cent and 58 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Monday and has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers towards evening/night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

An orange alert has been issued for Tuesday with the prediction of generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds.

The national capital recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

