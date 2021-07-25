Indore civic body to collect on-the-spot fine against random dumping of construction waste

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has rolled out a plan to collect on-the-spot fine of at least Rs 5,000 from anybody found dumping construction/demolition waste at open spaces or other non-designated places in the city, an official said on Sunday. Indore has ranked the cleanest city in India for the fourth consecutive time last year.

''The Indore civic body has directed the building officers to collect a fine of minimum Rs 5,000 instantly from a person found throwing construction or demolition waste in open space and other places where it should not be dumped,'' the municipal official said.

For disposal of construction or demolition waste, people can contact the civic administration through ''Indore 311'' mobile app. For disposal of waste a fixed amount will be charged, he said. Meanwhile, Asad Warsi, advisor to the IMC for the Centre's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, said that by processing construction waste, bricks, manhole covers, interlocking tiles and other materials are being manufactured.

''These materials are being manufactured at a plant capable of processing 100 tonnes of construction waste per day. The capacity of this plant is being increased five times to 500 tonnes per day in the midst of a rise in construction activities in the city,'' Warsi said. The city generates an average 300 tonnes of construction waste daily, he added.

