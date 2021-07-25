Magnitude-4 earthquake jolts Sikkim

An earthquake of magnitude-4 jolted Sikkim on Sunday evening, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property, officials said. The quake, which struck the northeastern state around 8.30 pm, had its epicentre 11 km West, South-West of the capital Gangtok, they said.

Further details are awaited.

