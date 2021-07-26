Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:47 IST
Delhi records maximum temperature of 33.1 deg C
The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius on Monday as the India Meteorological Department has forecast light intensity rain in the evening.

''Light intensity rain would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, East-Delhi, Faridabad, Kharkhoda, Matanhail, Sonipat (Haryana), Dadri, Noida, Greater-Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad,'' the IMD said in a tweet.

The city woke up to a cloudy sky on Monday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi is expected to receive moderate rain during the day on Tuesday, while the maximum and minimum temperature may settle around 30 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

