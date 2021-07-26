COVID-19 crisis has lead to food crisis, says Italy's Draghi

Left Menu

"The health crisis (COVID-19) has lead to a food crisis," he said, citing data showing malnutrition in all its forms has become the leading cause of ill health and death in the world. The U.N.'s first ever Food Systems Summit will take place in September, with the aim of delivering progress on the body's 2030 sustainable development goals.

The world must ensure access to food supplies as forcefully as it moved to ensure access to vaccines, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said at the opening of the United Nations Food Systems Pre-Summit in Rome.

The U.N.'s first ever Food Systems Summit will take place in September, with the aim of delivering progress on the body's 2030 sustainable development goals. According to the latest U.N. data, the world's food system is responsible for a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, making it a leading cause of climate change.

