PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:10 IST
Minister Imran Hussain reviews progress of ongoing projects in his Ballimaran constituency
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ImranHussaain)
Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain on Monday reviewed the progress of ongoing projects in his Ballimaran constituency and sought details from power discom BSES on the status of segregation of hanging electric wires there, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The minister also directed officials concerned in a review meeting to complete drainage work on a priority basis to avoid water logging in the area.

The meeting was attended by officials of Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), BSES, civic bodies and Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Repair, maintenance and current plans of different development projects in the Ballimaran assembly constituency were reviewed in the meeting. ''A clarification was sought from BSES in the matter of segregation of hanging electric wires in the Ballimaran assembly constituency. The minister directed officials to submit a detailed report with estimated cost so that hanging electric wires can be expeditiously replaced or repaired in dense areas of the constituency," the statement said. The minister also instructed all departments to work in coordination with each other to complete pending works at the earliest, it said.

He also directed officials to check the feasibility of establishing mohalla clinics at five different locations in the constituency. "Imran Hussain also sought the estimate for 20 high mast lights for illuminating dark spots in the Ballimaran constituency," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

