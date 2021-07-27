Left Menu

Maha: Bridge in Kalyan develops cracks, closed for traffic

The Gandhari bridge, which connects Kalyan town to the Mumbai-Agra road here in Maharashtra, has developed cracks and hence, has been closed for traffic, a civic official said on Tuesday. It was closed for vehicular movement with effect from Monday till further notice, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporations spokesperson Madhuri Phophale said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-07-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 08:50 IST
The Gandhari bridge, which connects Kalyan town to the Mumbai-Agra road here in Maharashtra, has developed cracks and hence, has been closed for traffic, a civic official said on Tuesday. The nearly 20-year-old bridge, built over the Ulhas river, stretches from Kalyan (West) to National Highway No.3 at Padgha check post.

According to engineers of the Public Works Department in Thane, the bridge recently developed cracks and is in a dangerous condition. It was closed for vehicular movement with effect from Monday till further notice, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's spokesperson Madhuri Phophale said.

