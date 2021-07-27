MP: Three boys drown in pond

Three boys drowned in a pond while bathing in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Tuesday. An official said the incident occurred on Monday when a group of six children was visiting a pond at the Garmeta hillock located near Amarwara village, 35 km from here. ''Three boys, aged 14, 12 and 9 years, drowned while bathing in the pond,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Uike said, adding the police are trying to find out details from three other boys who had rushed back to their houses in panic. He said the parents of the boys started looking for them as they didn't return by evening. During a search, the parents spotted the clothes and bicycles of the boys near the pond, following which they informed the police.

Policemen fished out bodies of the trio on Monday night, he said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)