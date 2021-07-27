Left Menu

Wild weather swing barely makes a blip in Tokyo

During the bidding process, organisers described the summer weather as mild and ideal.But daytime highs regularly hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit 35 Celsius but have exceeded 104 degrees 40 Celsius in some places in recent years.The Environment Ministry began issuing heatstroke alerts in July 2020 for areas in Tokyo and in April for the entire nation.Japan reported 112 deaths from June to September last year, as well as 64,869 people taken to hospitals by ambulance for heat-related issues.

A typhoon headed toward Tokyo was supposed to bring respite from the oppressive heat hanging over the Olympics but it blew in and out of the city, hardly leaving a mark.

Tropical Storm Nepartak disrupted some of Tuesday's events and the Olympic organisers preemptively altered the schedules for archery, rowing and sailing in anticipation of high winds and heavy rain.

And while it did rain early in the day, it cleared by afternoon for yet another hot and humid day of competition.

Athletes have struggled in the heat since the start of the OlympicsSvetlana Gomboeva collapsed from heatstroke on the first day of archery, tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova shoved bags of ice up her skirt and Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev successfully leaned on the International Tennis Federation to give players extra time during breaks to offset the high temperatures.

July and August in Japan are notoriously hot and humid and Japan has faced criticism for not accurately describing the severity. During the bidding process, organisers described the summer weather as mild and ideal.

But daytime highs regularly hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) but have exceeded 104 degrees (40 Celsius) in some places in recent years.

The Environment Ministry began issuing heatstroke alerts in July 2020 for areas in Tokyo and in April for the entire nation.

Japan reported 112 deaths from June to September last year, as well as 64,869 people taken to hospitals by ambulance for heat-related issues. Tokyo logged the largest number of heatstroke sufferers at 5,836 during the three-month period.

