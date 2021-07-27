Rajasthan records 26 pc deficit rainfall this monsoon so far

A 26 per cent deficit rainfall has been recorded in Rajasthan this monsoon season so far with only 11 out of 33 districts receiving a normal amount of rain between June 1 and July 26, according to a meteorological department report.

Against a normal rainfall of 218.28 mm, the state has recorded 160.98 mm of rains during this period -- a deficit of 26.2 per cent. Nineteen districts, including Jaipur, has recorded deficit rainfall.

Of the seven divisions, Bikaner and Udaipur have recorded normal rainfall while Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bharatpur and Jaipur have received deficit rains.

Jaisalmer in western Rajasthan, which is predominantly a desert area, has received the highest rainfall of 139.33 mm this season so far against a normal of 74.60 mm. This is an abnormal rainfall category with 86.8 per cent more than the normal.

Pratapgarh is under the excess rainfall category, whereas in Tonk it is scanty.

The 11 districts with normal rainfall are Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar, Pali, Rajsamand and Sawaimadhopur.

The 19 districts which received deficit rains are Ajmer, Baran, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jaipur, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur, Sikar, Sirohi and Udaipur.

In the past one day, widespread rainfall occurred in eastern parts of the state and at a few places in the western parts.

Baran, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Bharatpur, Alwar Karauli and Jaipur recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall with Chhabra in Baran receiving a maximum of 22 cm of rains till Tuesday morning, according to the MeT department.

Atru in Baran recorded 12 cm of rainfall while Gangdhar in Jhalawar and Sangod in Kota gauged 11 cm of rain each.

Till Tuesday evening, Tonk, Ajmer, Bundi, Kota, Sawaimadhopur received 52.5, 38, 32.5, 28.6 and 25.5 mm rainfall respectively, according to the Met department.

Light to moderate rainfall may occur at a few places in the state during next 24 hours with no warning of heavy rains, the department forecast.

According to the report, only 13 out of the total 727 dams are completely filled, 228 are partially filled and 464 are empty. No information about 22 dams is available.

