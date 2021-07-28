Delhi zoo introduces bicycles for officers to reduce carbon footprint

The Delhi zoo introduced bicycles for its officers on Wednesday to minimise noise pollution due to vehicles and reduce carbon footprint. Member Secretary, Central Zoo Authority, S P Yadav flagged off the fleet of bicycles on the occasion of World Conservation Day, according to a statement.

This green initiative will lessen carbon footprint and reduce noise pollution. All 10 section supervisors have been given a bicycle each for use in the zoo, Director Ramesh Pandey said.

