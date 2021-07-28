Left Menu

Leopard cub run over in Guwahati

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard cub was run over by a speeding vehicle on the approach road to Guwahati's Saraighat bridge over the Brahmaputra river, officials said on Wednesday.

The leopard cub died on the spot while the vehicle, which is yet to be identified, sped away, they said.

Traffic personnel informed the forest officials who arrived at the spot and took away the dead cub.

The one-and-a-half-year-old cub most likely strayed onto the road from the nearby Kamakhya temple hilltop or the Jalukbari notified reserve forest, the forest officials said.

A post mortem was conducted and the cub was cremated, they said.

''The post-mortem revealed that the cub suffered a profuse brain haemorrhage caused by an injury to the head,'' said a forest official.

The hillocks encircling Guwahati are natural habitats of leopards. Guwahati shares its boundary with the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, and a number of notified reserve forests -- Fatasil, Jalukbari, Kalapahar and Gorbhanga, among others.

