Homes, hospital evacuated as fire rages near Turkish town

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:11 IST
Homes, hospital evacuated as fire rages near Turkish town
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Authorities evacuated homes in southern Turkey as a wildfire fanned by strong winds raged on Wednesday through a forest area near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat.

Residents of four neighbourhoods in the town were told to move out of the fire's path as firefighters worked to control the blaze, Manavgat Mayor Muhittin Bocek told HaberTurk TV.

Patients at a state hospital in Manavgat were being transferred to another hospital as a precaution, broadcaster NTV reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Wildfires are common in Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean regions during arid summer months, although some forest fires have been blamed on arson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

