SCOREBOARD: IND vs SL, 2nd T20 in Colombo

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:34 IST
Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka, here on Wednesday.

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Bhabnuka b D Shanaka 21 Shikhar Dhawan b A Dananjaya 40 Devdutt Padikkal b W Hasaranga 29 Sanju Samson b A Dananjaya 7 Nitish Rana c DM de Silva b D Chameera 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 13 Navdeep Saini not out 1 Extras: (B-1,WD-11) 12 Total Fall of wickets: 1-49, 2-81, 3-99, 4-104, 5-130.

Bowling: D Chameera 4-0-23-1, C Karunaratne 1-0-6-0, A Dananjaya 4-0-29-2, I Udana 1-0-7-0, W Hasaranga 4-0-30-1, D Shanaka 2-0-14-1, R Mendis 2-0-9-0, D de Silva 2-0-13-0. More PTI AT AT AT

