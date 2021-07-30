New resource centre to study upkeep of Sunderbans forest, monitor tiger movement

The forest department in West Bengal said on Thursday that a newly set up mangrove resource centre in Sajnekhali area of Sundarbans, which is expected to get operational in a few days, will focus on studies and researches on the upkeep of the forest – home to Royal Bengal Tigers among other species, a senior official said. Braving heavy rain, an eight-member team visited the centre during the day, and inspected the facilities that have been provided and took note of the ones that might be required for the research work, he said.

Forest minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, when approached by PTI on the occasion of International Tiger Day, said the state needs to put more thrust on mangrove plantations in the area to ensure that big cats are not deprived of a proper habitat.

Also, the mangrove trees act as barrier against storm surges and land erosion, he noted.

''This massive mangrove plantation will reduce the velocity of super cyclonic storms and help us maintain our ecological balance by acting as a carbon sink or reservoir,'' Mallick said.

The minister further stated that once the pandemic ends, the department will organise a programme to create awareness among public about the need to save tigers.

Chief Wildlife Warden V K Yadav, on his part, said the department has already readied a Detail Project Report (DPR) on the resource centre. ''We are undertaking plantation of one lakh seedling in the core area. The department has plans to extend its initiative across 2000 hectares in South 24 Parganas,'' he stated.

Yadav also said that the Sajnekhali centre will have a control room, which will monitor movement of tigers, communication with remote camps for protection purpose.

''The exercise to estimate tiger count in the forest will begin after monsoons and continue till March, like every year,'' he added.

According to the last census report, Sundarban houses at least 96 tigers.

