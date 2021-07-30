Community projects receive $2m funding to tackle wilding pine

Twelve community projects across New Zealand will receive a share of $2 million to carry out wilding pine control, Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor announced as part of Biosecurity Week.

"Wilding pines are a serious problem that threatens many of the unique landscapes that New Zealanders value. Community groups and trusts on the ground can play a vital role in preventing the spread and reducing the damage caused by these invasive plants," Damien O'Connor said.

"Local people are passionate about controlling wilding pines and we want to empower them."

Community groups and trusts had the opportunity to apply for the Community Partnership Projects Fund to support wilding pine control in areas that complement the national programme's current control operations.

34 applications from ten regions across New Zealand were received, with proposals totalling over $6 million.

"The quality of the applications was impressive and the strong response to the call for applications clearly shows New Zealanders' understanding of the issue, and passion within communities to control wilding pines before they overtake treasured landscapes and culturally significant sites.

"The successful applications include projects on Aotea Great Barrier Island, Banks Peninsula, and areas around Lake Taupō, to prevent further spread of wilding pines and in some cases support native plant regeneration."

"Biosecurity Week is about raising awareness and highlighting ways New Zealanders can work together to protect both our precious natural flora and the land we use to grow vital food and fibre. Funding these wilding pine projects aligns strongly with that vision."

"The National Wilding Conifer Control programme's success to date has been centred on the partnership, long-term relationships and collaborations nationally, regionally and locally - that's what it takes to tackle a problem like this," Damien O'Connor said.

