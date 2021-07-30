Left Menu

CSIR-CMERI briefs Tractor operated spading machine in seedbed preparation

Prof.Hirani explained that a major part of tractor energy is utilized in seedbed operation leading to high operating costs for farmers.

CSIR-CMERI briefs Tractor operated spading machine in seedbed preparation
The design of the CSIR-CMERI spading mechanism is advantageous in reducing vibration and enhancing the comfort of the tractor operators. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Prof.(Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, briefed about the Tractor operated spading machine and its application in seedbed preparation. The first activity in any crop cultivation practice is the tilling of the soil to make a desirable seedbed for the germination of seeds or seedlings. Prof.Hirani explained that a major part of tractor energy is utilized in seedbed operation leading to high operating costs for farmers. The Spading Machine developed at CMERI reduces the cost of tillage operation and improves its effectiveness. The design of the CSIR-CMERI spading mechanism is advantageous in reducing vibration and enhancing the comfort of the tractor operators.

Mr Jagdish Manikrao, the Senior Scientist, who worked on the development of this technology, under the guidance of Prof. Harish Hirani, explained the working and other technicalities of the machine. He stated that as compared to other tillage implements, the machine forms no compaction of subsurface soil and improves the aerobic quality and drainage of the soil. The machine can also incorporate large organic material due to its homogeneous working and uniform turning of the soil. The spading machine is powered by tractor PTO which rotates at a standard speed of 540 rpm, power is transmitted to the crank through the speed reduction gear. This machine has a working width of 1800 mm and it can be operated with any tractor having power greater than 45 HP.

Dr Pradeep Rajan, Sr. Principal Scientist, Head, Farm Machinery and Precision Agriculture further elaborated that the main advantage is less compaction in subsurface soil layers thereby eliminating the need for sub-soiling. This is due to the fact that soil breakup during spading is similar to manual hoeing as it imitates the manual soil cutting action.

Prof.Hirani dedicated the newly developed agricultural technology to the nation and encouraged the MSME's, who were having manufacturing facilities for tillage equipment like MB Plough, Rotavator etc., and Startups to take the technology to the Indian small and marginal farmers for maximum utilization.

(With Inputs from PIB)

