Left Menu

Kerala: Man shoots himself dead after killing woman

It seems like he reached the place, dragged her inside a room and shot her first before killing himself, police said.The two, said to be known to each other, belong to Kannur district, they added.A senior police official from the district told PTI that ballistics experts will inspect the weapon.We have received information that the youth was stalking her for the last two years and that her father had complained about him earlier.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:55 IST
Kerala: Man shoots himself dead after killing woman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman was shot dead by a youth who later killed himself at Kothamangalam near here on Friday, police said.

Rakhil (24) shot the woman, a final-year student of Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences around 3.30 pm, police said.

''The woman was staying at a rented accommodation along with her friends at Nellikuzhi. It seems like he reached the place, dragged her inside a room and shot her first before killing himself,'' police said.

The two, said to be known to each other, belong to Kannur district, they added.

A senior police official from the district told PTI that ballistics experts will inspect the weapon.

''We have received information that the youth was stalking her for the last two years and that her father had complained about him earlier. We are trying to verify this information,'' the official said.

There were two wounds on the body of the woman. One was in the head, hospital sources said.

Locals told the media that Rakhil had been staying near the woman's accommodation since the first week of July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021