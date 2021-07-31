Quake strikes Peru-Ecuador border region, minor damages reported
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolted the Peru-Ecuador border region on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said, but only minor reports of damage were registered immediately following the tremor. Local media reported minor damage to regional infrastructure, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolted the Peru-Ecuador border region on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said, but only minor reports of damage were registered immediately following the tremor. Newly elected Peruvian President Pedro Castillo planned to travel to the north of the country to survey the damage, said Alfredo Murgueytio, head of Peru's Civil Defense Institute (Indeci).
Television footage showed frightened Peruvians scrambling into the streets as the earth rumbled in the northern coastal city of Piura. The tremor sent products on supermarket shelves tumbling to the floor and cut power to parts of the region. Local media reported minor damage to regional infrastructure, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
