Left Menu

Works costing Rs 10,000 cr under execution in J-K: MD NHIDCL

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:41 IST
Works costing Rs 10,000 cr under execution in J-K: MD NHIDCL
He assured the UT administration that the construction of the Z-Morh Tunnel is likely to be completed one year ahead of the scheduled date of completion. Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • India

Managing Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) K K Pathak on Saturday said works costing around Rs 10,000 crore are being executed in Jammu and Kashmir.

New works costing around Rs 8,500 crore, including Sudhmahadev Tunnel-I, Sudhmahadev Tunnel-II, Sinthanpass Tunnel and Jammu-Akhnoor (Pkg-I) are likely to be awarded by NHIDCL in J-K during 2021-22, Pathak said concluding his four-day tour of the Union Territory.

He inspected the progress of work on several projects in the Jammu region during his visit. He assured the UT administration that the construction of the Z-Morh Tunnel is likely to be completed one year ahead of the scheduled date of completion.

"Efforts shall be made to keep the Sinthan Pass, connecting Kishtwar in Jammu with Anantnag in south Kashmir, open during winter months by employing high-end snow clearance equipment like snow cutters which shall be procured by NHIDCL specifically for this work," Pathak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021