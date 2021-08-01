Machilipatnam Deep Sea Port project works to start in 6 months: MP

Works-related to the Machilipatnam Deep Sea Port project will start in six months as the judicial preview committee has given the green signal to float tenders, Member of Parliament V Bala Showri said on Sunday.

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board will focus on the work for tenders, the Machilipatnam MP told reporters. The port project would be taken up under the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, he said. The tenders will be finalised by next month and later a greenfield port project at Machilipatnam will be taken up with Rs 4,000 crore investment, Showri said. After completion of the port's works, the Container Corporation of India will also invest Rs 1,000 crore for more projects in Machilipatnam, he added.

The MP also said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved to allocate Rs 196 crore for four foot-over bridges in the Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency in the annual plan 2021-22. IJT ANB ANB

