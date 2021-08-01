Left Menu

Machilipatnam Deep Sea Port project works to start in 6 months: MP

The tenders will be finalised by next month and later a greenfield port project at Machilipatnam will be taken up with Rs 4,000 crore investment, Showri said.

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 01-08-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 23:35 IST
Machilipatnam Deep Sea Port project works to start in 6 months: MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Works-related to the Machilipatnam Deep Sea Port project will start in six months as the judicial preview committee has given the green signal to float tenders, Member of Parliament V Bala Showri said on Sunday.

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board will focus on the work for tenders, the Machilipatnam MP told reporters. The port project would be taken up under the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, he said. The tenders will be finalised by next month and later a greenfield port project at Machilipatnam will be taken up with Rs 4,000 crore investment, Showri said. After completion of the port's works, the Container Corporation of India will also invest Rs 1,000 crore for more projects in Machilipatnam, he added.

The MP also said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved to allocate Rs 196 crore for four foot-over bridges in the Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency in the annual plan 2021-22. IJT ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern region as COVID cases soar; China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern regi...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021