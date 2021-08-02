IIT Roorkee launches seven new academic programmes for new-age technologies

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has launched seven new academic programmes in select areas of engineering, architecture, economics, and management along with specialization in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence to cater to the rising demand for new-age technologies.

Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST) Professor Ashutosh Sharma hoped that these programmes would help students and working professionals add value to their respective fields. "New Initiatives of this kind separate the leaders from followers, and I am delighted to hear about the outlines and philosophy of the programmes," he said while inaugurating the new programmes at the oldest technical institution of the country in an online ceremony on July 30, 2021.

Advertisement

"The new programmes involve the transmission of relevant knowledge and using the knowledge we produce. They are inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary and also in line with National Education Policy 2020. Their launch shows that we are on to breaking some of the silos that we have historically created," DST Secretary added.

The programmes, which include six postgraduate degree programs and one five-year integrated program, would be offered to students from the next autumn session (2021-2022). They aim to facilitate quality education in new and emerging areas that are becoming more and more relevant today. The entire bunch comprises M. Tech. (Artificial Intelligence) and M. Tech. (Data Science) under the Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Data Science (CAIDS), M. Des. (Industrial Design), and MIM (Masters in Innovation Management) under the Department of Design, Online M. Tech. (Microelectronics and VLSI) for working industry professionals under the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, MS Economics (Five Year Integrated program) under the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, and M. Tech. (Dam Safety and Rehabilitation) under the proposed International Centre for Dams (currently coordinated by the Department of Hydrology).

B. V. R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Roorkee, who was present during the launch, hoped that these new programs would change the mindset towards learning by making it more flexible, accessible, and a life-long process. "We are also aiming for Atma Nirbhar Bharat, and so new areas with a new approach to learning is important, innovation is an integral part of our future, as is entrepreneurship. I recommend entrepreneurship programs to make sure we have a lot more job creators."

Prof. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, expressed confidence that these new programmes would fulfil the demand of future technologies in higher education. "All these new academic programs address the needs of our country. They have been created after careful deliberations at several levels," he pointed out. Several other dignitaries of the institute were also present on the occasion of the launch of these new programmes.

(With Inputs from PIB)