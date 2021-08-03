Left Menu

Aviation ministry permits Haryana's Directorate of Urban Local Bodies to use drones

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 17:13 IST
Aviation ministry permits Haryana's Directorate of Urban Local Bodies to use drones
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has permitted Haryana's Directorate of Urban Local Bodies to use drones for mapping 18 urban areas to develop their infrastructure under the Centre's AMRUT scheme, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The ministry has granted the directorate ''conditional exemption'' from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, for one year, the statement noted.

Under the AMRUT scheme, the government plans to provide basic services -- including water supply, sewerage and urban transport -- to households and build amenities in cities which will improve the quality of life for all, especially the poor and the disadvantaged.

The ministry's statement on Tuesday said: ''The exemption has been allowed for data acquisition, mapping, and implementation of web-based GIS (geographic information system) platform for development of AMRUT cities and property tax survey for Hisar, Panchkula, Ambala urban areas.'' The 18 cities for which the directorate has got the permission to use drones for mapping are -- Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonepat, Thanesar and Yamunanagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021