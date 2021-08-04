Left Menu

Usage of NavIC system increase in transportation and mobility sectors

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, he said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has mandated fitting NavIC-based AIS-140 compliant vehicle trackers in all the public and commercial vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 17:16 IST
Usage of NavIC system increase in transportation and mobility sectors
NavIC performance is on par with other non-Indian Global Positioning Systems and is a strong alternative to the non-Indian Global Positioning Systems within the coverage area. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the usage of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (NavIC system) has increased since its launch in 2012 in the sectors like transportation and personal mobility. NavIC civilian signals are free-to-air.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, he said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has mandated fitting NavIC-based AIS-140 compliant vehicle trackers in all the public and commercial vehicles. There is also an increase in the number of NavIC enabled smart mobile phone models in the Indian market. The authorised defence labs have realized NavIC enabled receiver modules for strategic applications.

Google Maps is an application that uses location data from the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). Like any other GNSS, NavIC provides the location data to the map application like Google Maps. NavIC performance is on par with other non-Indian Global Positioning Systems and is a strong alternative to the non-Indian Global Positioning Systems within the coverage area.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021