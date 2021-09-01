Left Menu

Construction of new terminal building at Pune Airport to be completed by Aug next year: AAI

Spread over in 5-lakh sq ft area, the new terminal building once function will cater to 19 million passengers per annum, and will help in reducing the peak hour congestion at Maharashtras one of the major airports, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 13:32 IST
Construction of new terminal building at Pune Airport to be completed by Aug next year: AAI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The construction work of the new integrated terminal building at Pune Airport, which is coming up at an investment of Rs 475 crore, is expected to be completed by August next year, with 60 per cent of the work already completed, AAI said on Wednesday. Spread over in 5-lakh sq ft area, the new terminal building once function will cater to 19 million passengers per annum, and will help in reducing the peak hour congestion at Maharashtra's one of the major airports, it said. The existing terminal building with built-up area of only 22,000 Sq mt has the capacity to handle passengers up to 7 million passengers per annum (MPPA), Airports Authority of India (AAI) said. In 2018-19, the existing building handled more than 9 million passengers, it stated. "To reduce congestion during peak hours at Pune Airport, AAI has undertaken the construction of the new integrated terminal building at a cost of Rs 475 crore. As much as 60 per cent of the work has been completed and construction of the new building is likely to be completed by August 2022," the AAI said. The new building will have five passenger boarding bridges, 34 check-in counters and in-line baggage handling system, among others, it said, adding that it would have 36,000 sq ft space for food and beverages (F&B) and retail outlets. The building will be an energy efficient with four-star GRIHA rating. Besides, a multilevel car parking facility (ground plus three storeyed and two basement floors) is also being constructed at the airport at a cost of Rs 120 crore, the AAI said. The facility will have a to park 1,024 cars and it will be connected to the departure area of existing building with a sky bridge with provision of staircase, escalators and elevators at building side for dropping/ going up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021