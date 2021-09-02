Left Menu

BMW to reduce carbon emissions in car life cycle 40% by 2030

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2021 13:58 IST
BMW plans to reduce carbon emissions across the life cycle of its vehicles - including the production process - at least 40% from 2019 levels by 2030, the carmaker said on Thursday, up from a previous target of a third.

In order to achieve this, the Munich-based automaker intends to increase the proportion of recycled and reusable materials used in manufacturing its vehicles from 30% to 50%, it said in a statement released ahead of the IAA Mobility conference in Munich next week.

