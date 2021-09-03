Left Menu

Nine killed in rain-related incidents in Nepal

At least nine people died in rain-related incidents in Nepal, officials said on Friday, even as the meteorological department predicted further rain throughout the weekend.Four people were killed when a private car they were travelling in was swept away in flood waters in Dang district on Thursday night, officials said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:01 IST
Nine killed in rain-related incidents in Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least nine people died in rain-related incidents in Nepal, officials said on Friday, even as the meteorological department predicted further rain throughout the weekend.

Four people were killed when a private car they were travelling in was swept away in flood waters in Dang district on Thursday night, officials said. In landslides in Pokhara Municipality of Kaski district, five people were killed and one person was reported missing, officials said. Five people sustained injuries in the landslips.

Heavy rains have battered Nepal in the last week. Pokhara received 274 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. Lumle received 139 mm of rain in the same period.

The Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and voluntary organisations have taken up rescue works and search operations.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Nepal has predicted light to moderate rain in many areas, while forecasting heavy rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021