Nine killed in rain-related incidents in Nepal

At least nine people died in rain-related incidents in Nepal, officials said on Friday, even as the meteorological department predicted further rain throughout the weekend.

Four people were killed when a private car they were travelling in was swept away in flood waters in Dang district on Thursday night, officials said. In landslides in Pokhara Municipality of Kaski district, five people were killed and one person was reported missing, officials said. Five people sustained injuries in the landslips.

Heavy rains have battered Nepal in the last week. Pokhara received 274 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. Lumle received 139 mm of rain in the same period.

The Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and voluntary organisations have taken up rescue works and search operations.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Nepal has predicted light to moderate rain in many areas, while forecasting heavy rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)