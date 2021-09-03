Foundation stone laid for 400-metre synthetic athletic track in Tripura

Tripura Sports Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 400-metre synthetic athletic track at Dasharath Dev State Sports Complex in Agartala.

This was Chowdhury's first programme as a minister after being inducted into the cabinet on Tuesday.

''Tripura has to be developed in sports activities, this is the first and foremost focus. We have to work together with a positive mindset. There is no place for any negativity,'' Chowdhury said.

He said that there is no dearth of talents in Tripura, but proper care is required so that the state can progress and reach new heights in the sports sector.

''If talents are nurtured in a proper way, Tripura will definitely make progress in sports. Many talents like Dipa Karmakar are hidden in different parts of the state,'' he said.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 7 crore for the project.

Olympian gymnast Karmakar was present at the programme.

